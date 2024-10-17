U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he was sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel to push for a Gaza ceasefire deal after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.



"It's time for this war to end and bring these hostages home. So that's what we're ready to do, and I'm sending Tony Blinken to Israel," Biden told reporters after arriving in Germany, saying it would happen in "four or five days".



AFP