U.S. commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
World News
2024-10-17 | 17:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
U.S. commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
The White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to end the conflict in Lebanon, regardless of how it concludes.
In a press briefing, the White House stated that Biden is focused not only on ending this round of fighting but also on achieving a permanent and sustainable solution, which must include the Lebanese army.
The White House noted that the army is "Lebanon's main security partner," affirming the United States' strong commitment to strengthening its capabilities.
In this context, the White House noted that since 2006, the U.S. has invested over $3 billion in the Lebanese army, adding that this investment has helped the Lebanese Armed Forces become a "stabilizing force" both internally and regionally, confirming their continued support.
In another note, the White House announced a series of measures that, in certain cases, will allow Lebanese nationals currently in the U.S. to stay longer and obtain work permits. It mentioned that around 11,000 Lebanese could apply for these permits.
Additionally, it stated that approximately 1,740 Lebanese students in the U.S. will be allowed to apply for work permits, and they will also be permitted to reduce their study hours without affecting their residency status.
The U.S. is also expediting family reunification requests for American citizens and their direct relatives in Lebanon, either through the embassy in Beirut or other embassies.
Lebanon News
World News
United States
White House
Joe Biden
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
