Austin says: The US wants Israel to reduce its strikes on Beirut and its surroundings

2024-10-19 | 13:08
Austin says: The US wants Israel to reduce its strikes on Beirut and its surroundings

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the United States wants Israel to reduce its strikes on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and its surroundings.

Austin added that the number of civilian casualties is extremely high. "We would like to see Israel reduce its strikes in Beirut and its surroundings, and we would like to see a transition to negotiations that would allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes."

Reuters
 

