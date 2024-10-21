Putin to meet UN chief in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin

2024-10-21 | 11:36
Putin to meet UN chief in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin
Putin to meet UN chief in Russia on Thursday: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday at the upcoming BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, the Kremlin said.

"As for October 24, there are seven bilateral meetings scheduled after the end of all the events," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday, listing a meeting with Guterres.

