China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia

World News
2024-10-21 | 23:54
High views
LBCI
LBCI
China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia
0min
China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping departed on Tuesday to a BRICS summit in Russia, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xi is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit, which is the biggest such meeting in the country since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

AFP

World News

China

BRICS

Summit

Russia

