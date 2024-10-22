News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Meeting between Putin and Guterres on Thursday in Russia to discuss Ukraine issue
World News
2024-10-22 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Meeting between Putin and Guterres on Thursday in Russia to discuss Ukraine issue
Russia's President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said, during the U.N. chief's first trip to Russia in over two years.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the central Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes to use to show the West that attempts to isolate Russia over the Ukraine offensive have failed.
"It is expected that along with the activities of the U.N., they will touch upon topical issues on the international agenda, including the Middle East crisis and the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin said.
The U.N. did not confirm the planned meeting, and Ukraine strongly criticized Guterres's decision to meet Putin.
At a briefing in New York on whether Guterres intended to travel to Kazan later this week, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters: "Announcements on his future travels will be later on down the line."
AFP
World News
Meeting
Vladimir Putin
Antonio Guterres
Russia
Ukraine
War
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-29
Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia
World News
2024-09-29
Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia
0
World News
2024-08-26
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
World News
2024-08-26
UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-08-08
Russia 'brought war' to Ukraine, 'should feel what it has done': Zelensky says
World News
2024-08-08
Russia 'brought war' to Ukraine, 'should feel what it has done': Zelensky says
0
World News
2024-08-04
Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war
World News
2024-08-04
Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:07
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect
World News
00:07
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect
0
World News
23:54
China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia
World News
23:54
China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia
0
World News
16:08
Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
World News
16:08
Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
0
World News
13:43
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip
World News
13:43
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:58
Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child
Lebanon News
16:58
Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
0
World News
2024-07-28
French rail authority says sabotage damage 'fully' repaired
World News
2024-07-28
French rail authority says sabotage damage 'fully' repaired
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
2
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
3
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
4
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
Lebanon News
17:34
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
5
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
6
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
Lebanon News
14:33
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
7
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Lebanon News
14:56
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
8
Lebanon News
15:47
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports
Lebanon News
15:47
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More