Meeting between Putin and Guterres on Thursday in Russia to discuss Ukraine issue

2024-10-22 | 00:23
Meeting between Putin and Guterres on Thursday in Russia to discuss Ukraine issue

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said, during the U.N. chief's first trip to Russia in over two years.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the central Russian city of Kazan, a forum Moscow hopes to use to show the West that attempts to isolate Russia over the Ukraine offensive have failed.

"It is expected that along with the activities of the U.N., they will touch upon topical issues on the international agenda, including the Middle East crisis and the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin said.

The U.N. did not confirm the planned meeting, and Ukraine strongly criticized Guterres's decision to meet Putin.

At a briefing in New York on whether Guterres intended to travel to Kazan later this week, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters: "Announcements on his future travels will be later on down the line."

AFP

World News

Meeting

Vladimir Putin

Antonio Guterres

Russia

Ukraine

War

