EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'

EU chief Charles Michel urged electoral authorities in Georgia on Sunday to swiftly investigate alleged electoral irregularities after the ruling party declared victory in a vote decried by the opposition as "falsified."



"We... call on the Central Election Commission and other relevant authorities to fulfill their duty to swiftly, transparently and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof," Michel wrote on X, noting a preliminary assessment by international election observers.



"These alleged irregularities must be seriously clarified and addressed," he said.



