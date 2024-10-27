EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'

World News
2024-10-27 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote &#39;irregularities&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'

EU chief Charles Michel urged electoral authorities in Georgia on Sunday to swiftly investigate alleged electoral irregularities after the ruling party declared victory in a vote decried by the opposition as "falsified."

"We... call on the Central Election Commission and other relevant authorities to fulfill their duty to swiftly, transparently and independently investigate and adjudicate electoral irregularities and allegations thereof," Michel wrote on X, noting a preliminary assessment by international election observers.

"These alleged irregularities must be seriously clarified and addressed," he said.

AFP

World News

European Union

Chief

Georgia

Vote

LBCI Next
Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission
Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:36

IRGC chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: media

LBCI
World News
00:20

Japan ruling party election chief resigns: official

LBCI
World News
23:20

Biden to vote in presidential election on Monday

LBCI
World News
23:13

US calls for investigation of 'election-related violations' in Georgia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:51

Japan PM blames election result on scandal 'suspicion, mistrust and anger'

LBCI
World News
01:01

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injure several people: Ukraine's officials

LBCI
World News
00:20

Japan ruling party election chief resigns: official

LBCI
World News
23:35

Chinese hackers collected audio from unnamed Trump campaign adviser: Washington Post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Qatar Fund grants $15 million to Lebanese Army, first fuel shipment arrives in Beirut

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More