Georgia President calls protest rally over election 'falsification'

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday decried a "total falsification" of the country's legislative election and called for a protest on Monday to contest the official results that gave victory to the ruling party.



"It was a total falsification of elections... I don't recognize these elections. I call on people to stand together and say that we don't recognize these elections," Zourabichvili said in a televised address one day after voting.



AFP