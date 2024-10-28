News
US cautions Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if it further attacks
World News
2024-10-28 | 16:01
US cautions Iran at UN of 'severe consequences' if it further attacks
The United States warned Iran at the United Nations on Monday that if it undertakes any further aggressive acts against Israel or U.S. personnel in the region "there will be severe consequences."
"We will not hesitate to act in self defense. Let there be no confusion. The United States does not want to see further escalation. We believe this should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Iran
United Nations
Israel
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
0
World News
01:20
North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker
World News
01:20
North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker
0
World News
00:05
Execution of German-Iranian by Iran is a 'scandal': Scholz
World News
00:05
Execution of German-Iranian by Iran is a 'scandal': Scholz
0
World News
23:17
'I'm not a Nazi,' Trump tells US campaign rally
World News
23:17
'I'm not a Nazi,' Trump tells US campaign rally
0
World News
16:31
UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'
World News
16:31
UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'
0
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Israeli army claims it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Israeli army claims it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine: Spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Hezbollah officially mourns the death of Hashem Safieddine, head of the group's Executive Council
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Hezbollah officially mourns the death of Hashem Safieddine, head of the group's Executive Council
0
Lebanon Economy
03:50
Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:50
Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:16
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
14:16
Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre
4
Lebanon News
11:36
Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel
Lebanon News
11:36
Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel
5
Lebanon News
08:34
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
08:34
Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
6
Lebanon News
18:08
Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
18:08
Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
Lebanon News
04:24
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
8
Lebanon News
18:25
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa
Lebanon News
18:25
Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa
