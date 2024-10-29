Execution of German-Iranian by Iran is a 'scandal': Scholz

World News
2024-10-29 | 00:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Execution of German-Iranian by Iran is a &#39;scandal&#39;: Scholz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Execution of German-Iranian by Iran is a 'scandal': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned late Monday the execution of 69-year-old German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, branding it a "scandal."

"The execution of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime is a scandal that I condemn in the strongest terms," Scholz said in a post on X, adding that "Sharmahd did not receive the opportunity to defend himself against the charges at the trial."

AFP

World News

German-Iranian

'scandal':

Scholz

LBCI Next
North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker
'I'm not a Nazi,' Trump tells US campaign rally
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president

LBCI
Middle East News
13:01

Iran executes German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd: Judiciary

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-02

German Chancellor Scholz says Iran risks igniting entire region

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-27

Iranian FM says 'received indications' before Israeli attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:20

North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker

LBCI
World News
23:17

'I'm not a Nazi,' Trump tells US campaign rally

LBCI
World News
16:31

UK’s Lammy says Israel assures Lebanon operation will 'end soon'

LBCI
World News
16:17

Yemen's Houthis state they've targeted vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Israeli army claims it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Hezbollah officially mourns the death of Hashem Safieddine, head of the group's Executive Council

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:50

Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More