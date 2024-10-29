Execution of German-Iranian by Iran is a 'scandal': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned late Monday the execution of 69-year-old German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, branding it a "scandal."



"The execution of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime is a scandal that I condemn in the strongest terms," Scholz said in a post on X, adding that "Sharmahd did not receive the opportunity to defend himself against the charges at the trial."



AFP