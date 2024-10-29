Berlin summons Iran envoy over execution of German-Iranian

Germany's foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned Iran's top envoy in Berlin over the execution of a 69-year-old German-Iranian and that "further measures" may be taken.



"Following the killing of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime, the Iranian charge d'affaires was immediately summoned to the foreign ministry today," the ministry said, adding that Germany's ambassador in Tehran had lodged a protest with the Iranian foreign minister and had "been called back to Berlin for consultations."



AFP