Nine injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

2024-10-30 | 00:46
Nine injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
Nine injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

At least nine people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl, and several apartments were on fire after a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Falling debris from a destroyed drone sparked a fire in a multi-storey apartment building in the Solomianskyi district in Kyiv's west, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging app.

"So far, nine people have been injured," Klitschko said. "All of them were treated by medics on the spot."

The military administration of Kyiv posted a photo of flames bursting out of a flat in an apartment building.

It also said that another fire broke out in a multi-storey administrative building in the Solomianskyi district.

Reuters witnesses heard a series of explosions in Kyiv in what sounded like air defense units in operation.

Kyiv, its surrounding region, and nearly the whole eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts from around 0130 GMT.

Reuters

