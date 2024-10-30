White House: Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation

2024-10-30 | 14:59
White House: Iran should not respond to Israel&#39;s retaliation
White House: Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation

Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation, but if it does, the United States will support Israel, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"Iran should not respond to Israel's retaliation. They should not. [...] If they do, we will support Israel in defending itself, but they should not," she said at a news briefing.

Reuters
 

