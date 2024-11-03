US nuclear bomber joins air drill with South Korea, Japan

World News
2024-11-03 | 02:37
High views
US nuclear bomber joins air drill with South Korea, Japan

South Korea, Japan, and the United States on Sunday conducted a joint air drill involving a nuclear-capable bomber, Seoul's military said, in response to North Korea's latest long-range missile test.

The exercise took place three days after Pyongyang launched one of its most powerful and advanced solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which experts say could reach targets in the mainland U.S.

The drill mobilized the U.S. B-1B nuclear bomber, South Korea's F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and Japan's F-2 jets, Seoul's military said.

"The exercise demonstrates the commitment of the ROK-US alliance to integrated extended deterrence in response to the advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff in a press release.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Japan

Nuclear

Bomber Drill

South Korea

