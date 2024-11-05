US Election Day polls open

World News
2024-11-05 | 06:06
High views
0min
US Election Day polls open

Election Day polling stations opened Tuesday on the U.S. east coast, kicking off the final opportunity for Americans to vote in the bitterly fought, tightly contested 2024 presidential race.

Over 82 million people have already taken advantage of early voting to cast their ballot for Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

AFP

World News

United States

Election Day

Polls

