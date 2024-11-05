News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Election Day polls open
World News
2024-11-05 | 06:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Election Day polls open
Election Day polling stations opened Tuesday on the U.S. east coast, kicking off the final opportunity for Americans to vote in the bitterly fought, tightly contested 2024 presidential race.
Over 82 million people have already taken advantage of early voting to cast their ballot for Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.
AFP
World News
United States
Election Day
Polls
Next
Explosion occurs at Turkey's Tupras oil refinery
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
0
World News
2024-10-27
Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission
World News
2024-10-27
Georgia ruling party wins polls: election commission
0
World News
2024-09-21
Polls close in Sri Lanka's presidential election: AFP
World News
2024-09-21
Polls close in Sri Lanka's presidential election: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
United States urges Iran to avoid furthering 'tensions' after Hezbollah pager blasts
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
United States urges Iran to avoid furthering 'tensions' after Hezbollah pager blasts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:00
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
World News
07:00
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
0
World News
06:32
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
World News
06:32
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
0
World News
06:20
Explosion occurs at Turkey's Tupras oil refinery
World News
06:20
Explosion occurs at Turkey's Tupras oil refinery
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
Lebanon News
05:11
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:50
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government
Middle East News
05:50
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
0
World News
07:00
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
World News
07:00
Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros
0
Lebanon News
05:38
PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
05:38
PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
Middle East News
13:18
Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims
2
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions
7
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
Lebanon News
11:49
Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More