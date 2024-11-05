Explosion occurs at Turkey's Tupras oil refinery

World News
2024-11-05 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosion occurs at Turkey&#39;s Tupras oil refinery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosion occurs at Turkey's Tupras oil refinery

The mayor of the Kocaeli region in northwestern Turkey, told NTV television that an explosion occurred at the Tupras refinery, the largest oil refinery in Turkey, during scheduled excavation work. There have been no reports of injuries.

He stated that the fire at the site is under control, adding that authorities have not received any reports of injuries.

Footage broadcast by NTV showed smoke rising from the site near Istanbul.

Reuters

World News

Turkey

Explosion

Oil

Refinery

Tupras

LBCI Next
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
US Election Day polls open
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Iran media says 'no fire or explosion' reported at Tehran oil refinery

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Fire at Russia's Omsk oil refinery injures seven; production continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-30

Explosion in Nahariyya targets aircraft components factory, Israeli media says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:00

Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros

LBCI
World News
06:32

G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:06

US Election Day polls open

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled', says government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers

LBCI
World News
07:00

Spain's PM announces flood aid plan of 10.6 billion euros

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More