Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-10-2025 | 05:21
0min
Hamas condemns Israeli minister's visit to Al-Aqsa compound as 'deliberate provocation'

Hamas condemned a visit by Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Al-Aqsa compound on Wednesday morning.

"This deliberate provocation... reflects the fascist mentality governing the (Israeli) government, which intentionally violates the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and the feelings of Muslims worldwide," Hamas wrote in a statement.

The compound contains Islam's third-holiest site and is Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the first and second Jewish temples.

AFP
