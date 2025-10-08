Hamas condemned a visit by Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir at the Al-Aqsa compound on Wednesday morning.



"This deliberate provocation... reflects the fascist mentality governing the (Israeli) government, which intentionally violates the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and the feelings of Muslims worldwide," Hamas wrote in a statement.



The compound contains Islam's third-holiest site and is Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the first and second Jewish temples.



AFP