US September trade deficit widest in over two years

2024-11-05 | 08:38
US September trade deficit widest in over two years
US September trade deficit widest in over two years

According to government data released Tuesday, the U.S. trade gap expanded to its widest since early 2022 in September, as imports increased and exports slipped.

The world's biggest economy saw its trade deficit jump 19.2 percent to $84.4 billion, said the Department of Commerce, with imports growing by 3.0 percent.

