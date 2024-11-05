Pentagon says will work 'closely' with Israel's next defense minister

World News
2024-11-05 | 15:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pentagon says will work &#39;closely&#39; with Israel&#39;s next defense minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pentagon says will work 'closely' with Israel's next defense minister

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that Yoav Gallant, whom Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired as defense minister on Tuesday, has been a "trusted partner," and said it will continue to work closely with Israel's next defense minister.
 
"America's commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad and the U.S. Department of Defense will continue to work closely with Israel’s next Minister of Defense," Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Pentagon

Yoav Gallant

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Sudan paramilitaries kill ten civilians, activists say
Russia upholds 12.5-year sentence for US-Russian citizen on drug charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

Pentagon chief speaks to Israel's Gallant after Washington letter on Gaza situation

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

US to send anti-missile system and troops to Israel: Pentagon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Pentagon says will send THAAD missile defense system to Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-10-10

Pentagon: Israel's ground operations in Lebanon remain 'limited'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
20:21

Trump takes Florida and four other states, Harris takes two, and DC: US media

LBCI
World News
19:40

Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media

LBCI
World News
19:32

Trump leads in Florida as preliminary results show 59% of votes counted

LBCI
World News
19:14

Kamala Harris calls on voters to cast their votes even if the polls closed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:44

First US exit poll: 44% view Trump favorably vs. 48% for Harris

LBCI
World News
2024-08-13

Leaders of main Tanzanian opposition party released

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:09

Lebanon reports 15 killed following Israeli strike in Barja, rescue efforts continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More