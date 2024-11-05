News
Pentagon says will work 'closely' with Israel's next defense minister
World News
2024-11-05 | 15:55
Pentagon says will work 'closely' with Israel's next defense minister
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that Yoav Gallant, whom Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired as defense minister on Tuesday, has been a "trusted partner," and said it will continue to work closely with Israel's next defense minister.
"America's commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad and the U.S. Department of Defense will continue to work closely with Israel’s next Minister of Defense," Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Pentagon
Yoav Gallant
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
