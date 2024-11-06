News
Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media
World News
2024-11-05 | 19:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Republicans flip West Virginia Senate seat: US media
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice won his state's Senate seat, flipping it for Republicans in U.S. elections Tuesday, media reported.
Conservatives had been nearly certain to take retiring moderate Joe Manchin's seat and Justice did just that, beating Democrat Glenn Elliott, a former mayor, in one of the night's first announced Senate races, CBS and Fox News projected.
AFP
World News
Republicans
West Virginia
Senate
Seat
US
Trump reaches 210 electoral votes, Harris at 113
Previous
