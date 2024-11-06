Florida ballot initiative to extend abortion rights fails: US media report

Voters in the U.S. state of Florida cast their ballots Tuesday against a measure that would have overturned the state's ban on abortion after six weeks and allowed the procedure until fetal viability, U.S. media reported.



The ballot initiative, which networks ABC and NBC said had failed, was held alongside the presidential election. It had required at least 60 percent of votes cast in order to pass, a high hurdle to clear in the conservative southeastern state.



AFP