Trump secures 188 electoral votes, Harris at 99 so far

2024-11-05 | 21:53
In the ongoing U.S. presidential election count, former President Donald Trump has currently garnered 188 electoral votes, while Vice President Kamala Harris stands at 99. 

With 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency, both candidates continue to focus on key swing states that could determine the final outcome. 
 

Donald Trump

Electoral

Votes

Kamala Harris

