Trump wins four states including Ohio, Harris wins Colorado: US media

2024-11-05 | 22:36
Trump wins four states including Ohio, Harris wins Colorado: US media
Trump wins four states including Ohio, Harris wins Colorado: US media

Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday won four more states up for grabs in the U.S. presidential election, including key Rust Belt prize Ohio, while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris was projected to win in Colorado, U.S. networks said.

Other states won by Trump are Kansas, Montana and Utah. So far, the key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have yet to be called.


