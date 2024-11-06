News
Trump wins Michigan, expanding victory margin
World News
2024-11-06 | 13:33
Trump wins Michigan, expanding victory margin
Incoming president Donald Trump added to his election victory tally Wednesday when American media called the state of Michigan, flipping three battleground states known as the "Blue Wall" where Democrats have traditionally held sway.
With more than 95 percent of precincts reporting, NBC and Fox News called the northern former manufacturing stronghold for Trump, bringing his reported Electoral College tally to 292, against 224 for defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
AFP
World News
Trump
U.S.
Michigan
Democrats
Next
Electoral votes update: Harris at 214 electoral votes, Trump leads with 247
Arizona votes to extend abortion rights in ballot initiative: US media
Previous
