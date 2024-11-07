Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister

2024-11-07
Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister
Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister

Thailand's economy stands to gain from any U.S.-China trade war, Thai Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Thursday, adding the Southeast Asian country had good relations with both nations and would not need to take sides in a dispute.

In a trade war, U.S. imports of Chinese goods would drop, and Thai products should replace them, meaning that Thai exports to the U.S. would increase, he told reporters.

"We have a good balance between the U.S and China ... the Americans love us, the Chinese love us, we don't have to choose sides," he said, adding a delegation of American businesses visit Thailand in November.

Pichai hoped for more investment from the United States, citing plans by hard disk producers Seagate and Western Digital to expand their operations in Thailand.

Reuters

World News

Thailand

Benefit

Trade War

China

United States

Imports

Goods

