News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister
World News
2024-11-07 | 00:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thailand would benefit from any US-China trade war, says minister
Thailand's economy stands to gain from any U.S.-China trade war, Thai Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Thursday, adding the Southeast Asian country had good relations with both nations and would not need to take sides in a dispute.
In a trade war, U.S. imports of Chinese goods would drop, and Thai products should replace them, meaning that Thai exports to the U.S. would increase, he told reporters.
"We have a good balance between the U.S and China ... the Americans love us, the Chinese love us, we don't have to choose sides," he said, adding a delegation of American businesses visit Thailand in November.
Pichai hoped for more investment from the United States, citing plans by hard disk producers Seagate and Western Digital to expand their operations in Thailand.
Reuters
World News
Thailand
Benefit
Trade War
China
United States
Imports
Goods
Next
Trump looks forward to meeting Biden at the White House, says campaign
Erdogan and Trump discuss strengthening US-Turkey cooperation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:55
China warns 'no winners' in a trade war after Trump re-election
World News
02:55
China warns 'no winners' in a trade war after Trump re-election
0
World News
2024-09-20
China to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban
World News
2024-09-20
China to gradually resume seafood imports from Japan after Fukushima ban
0
World News
2024-09-13
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
World News
2024-09-13
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
0
World News
2024-08-21
China launches anti-subsidy probe into some EU dairy imports
World News
2024-08-21
China launches anti-subsidy probe into some EU dairy imports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:07
Russia says West must enter talks to halt 'destruction of Ukraine's population'
World News
04:07
Russia says West must enter talks to halt 'destruction of Ukraine's population'
0
World News
03:35
One German FDP minister says will stay in government
World News
03:35
One German FDP minister says will stay in government
0
World News
03:31
'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP
World News
03:31
'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP
0
World News
03:15
German opposition demands confidence vote next week
World News
03:15
German opposition demands confidence vote next week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Nasser Yassin: Emergency plan developed in collaboration with international organizations
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Nasser Yassin: Emergency plan developed in collaboration with international organizations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:36
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
01:36
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
3
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
7
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
8
Lebanon News
11:11
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
Lebanon News
11:11
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More