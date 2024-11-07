News
Russia says West must enter talks to halt 'destruction of Ukraine's population'
World News
2024-11-07 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says West must enter talks to halt 'destruction of Ukraine's population'
The head of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, said Thursday the West faces a "choice" of either entering talks with Moscow on Ukraine or continuing the "destruction" of its population.
"Now when the situation in the theatre of combat is not in Kyiv's favor, the West is faced with a choice: to continue financing (Kyiv) and the destruction of the Ukrainian population or recognize the current realities and start negotiating," Shoigu, Moscow's ex-defense minister, said at a meeting of a military alliance of ex-Soviet states.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Talks
Russia
West
Next
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps
One German FDP minister says will stay in government
Previous
