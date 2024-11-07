The head of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, said Thursday the West faces a "choice" of either entering talks with Moscow on Ukraine or continuing the "destruction" of its population.



"Now when the situation in the theatre of combat is not in Kyiv's favor, the West is faced with a choice: to continue financing (Kyiv) and the destruction of the Ukrainian population or recognize the current realities and start negotiating," Shoigu, Moscow's ex-defense minister, said at a meeting of a military alliance of ex-Soviet states.



AFP