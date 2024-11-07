News
Biden stresses need to 'bring down the temperature' of US politics
2024-11-07 | 11:51
U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans Thursday to lower the political temperature after Donald Trump's sweeping election win, saying he would ensure a "peaceful and orderly" transition to the Republican.
"Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other, not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.
AFP
Biden
Temperature
US
Politics
