EU considers training 3,000 police officers from Gaza

14-11-2025 | 06:56
EU considers training 3,000 police officers from Gaza
EU considers training 3,000 police officers from Gaza

A document seen by Reuters on Friday stated that European Union foreign ministers will discuss next week a proposal for the bloc to take on the task of training 3,000 Palestinian police officers, with the aim of deploying them later in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters

Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks
Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office
