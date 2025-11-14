News
EU considers training 3,000 police officers from Gaza
Middle East News
14-11-2025 | 06:56
EU considers training 3,000 police officers from Gaza
A document seen by Reuters on Friday stated that European Union foreign ministers will discuss next week a proposal for the bloc to take on the task of training 3,000 Palestinian police officers, with the aim of deploying them later in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
