Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two laws on Friday to strengthen the country's maritime claims and bolster its territorial integrity, as tensions with China over disputed areas in the South China Sea persist.



The Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act would define the Philippines' maritime entitlements and set designated sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty and maritime rights under international law.



Marcos hailed the laws to demonstrate the Philippines' commitment to uphold an international rules-based order and protect its rights to exploit resources peacefully in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



"Our people, especially our fisher folk, should be able to pursue their livelihood free from uncertainty and harassment," Marcos said. "We must be able to harness mineral and energy resources in our sea bed."



