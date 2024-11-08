Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty

World News
2024-11-08 | 01:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Philippine President signs new laws to assert South China Sea rights and sovereignty

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two laws on Friday to strengthen the country's maritime claims and bolster its territorial integrity, as tensions with China over disputed areas in the South China Sea persist.

The Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act would define the Philippines' maritime entitlements and set designated sea lanes and air routes to reinforce sovereignty and maritime rights under international law.

Marcos hailed the laws to demonstrate the Philippines' commitment to uphold an international rules-based order and protect its rights to exploit resources peacefully in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"Our people, especially our fisher folk, should be able to pursue their livelihood free from uncertainty and harassment," Marcos said. "We must be able to harness mineral and energy resources in our sea bed."

Reuters

World News

Philippine

President

Law

South China Sea

LBCI Next
Dutch PM says violence against Israelis after football match is unacceptable
UN warily awaits Donald Trump's return to power
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

US President Biden to host 'Quad' leaders in Delaware

LBCI
World News
2024-09-08

China says ties with Philippines at a crossroads over South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:56

Russia says summoned Canadian diplomat to reject Western sabotage accusations

LBCI
World News
05:51

German FM says attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam "shameful"

LBCI
World News
05:35

Violence in Amsterdam 'very troubling': UN

LBCI
World News
05:20

Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
World News
2024-09-22

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes San Luis, Argentina

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04

Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike near Awali checkpoint at northern entrance to Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese Army: Israeli strike near Sidon checkpoint injures Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More