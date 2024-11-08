Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

World News
2024-11-08 | 02:03
High views
Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Friday what he described as a premeditated attack on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam during a call with his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that he views the premeditated anti-Semitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost seriousness and requested increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands," his office said.

AFP

World News

Israel

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netherlands

Amsterdam

Football

