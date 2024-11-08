'Greater' urgency for EU economy overhaul after Trump win, Draghi says

The need to reform Europe's economy has become urgent following Donald Trump's U.S. election win, warned the author of a blockbuster report, Mario Draghi, as he arrived Friday for EU leaders' talks in Budapest.



"The recommendations in this report are already urgent, given the economic situation we are in today. They have become even more urgent after the U.S. elections," said former European Central Bank chief Draghi. "The sense of urgency today is greater than a week ago."



AFP