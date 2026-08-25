Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.



In a post on Truth Social, ⁠Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a key waterway in the global energy supply chain.



"There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect," Trump said.







Reuters