Biden denounces attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam

World News
2024-11-08 | 14:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden denounces attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden denounces attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam

U.S. President Biden on Friday condemned attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam overnight as "despicable" and said they "echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted."

Biden said in a post on X that the United States has been in touch with Israeli and Dutch officials. "We must relentlessly fight Antisemitism, wherever it emerges," he said.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Israel

Amsterdam

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
China to raise local government debt ceiling by $840 bn to boost economy: State media
Netanyahu condemns 'anti-Semitic attack' on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Amsterdam streets turn chaotic: What exactly happened to Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinians?

LBCI
World News
09:15

France will not call off Israel game after violence in Amsterdam: Interior minister

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States

LBCI
World News
08:14

First flight with Israelis evacuated from Amsterdam lands in Tel Aviv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:33

After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters

LBCI
World News
14:42

Palestinian president says is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace

LBCI
World News
14:02

S&P 500 touches 6,000 as Trump wins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli forces target Laylaki and Chiyah areas in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israeli Army Radio: Target of Sunday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs strike is prominent Hezbollah member in chemical unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-14

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:31

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More