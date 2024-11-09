North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military

World News
2024-11-09 | 02:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military

North Korea staged GPS jamming attacks on Friday and Saturday, Seoul's military said, an ongoing operation that is affecting several ships and dozens of civilian aircraft in South Korea.
 
"North Korea conducted GPS jamming provocations in Haeju and Kaesong yesterday and today (November 8-9)," Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, adding several vessels and dozens of civilian aircraft were experiencing "some operational disruptions" as a result.
 
AFP

World News

North Korea

Seoul

GPS

Kaesong

Haeju

LBCI Next
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

North Korean generals may go to Russia frontline: Seoul intelligence to lawmaker

LBCI
World News
2024-10-23

North Korea sent 1,500 more troops to Russia, Seoul spy agency tells lawmakers

LBCI
World News
2024-10-18

North Korea troop deployments for Moscow are 'significant security threat': Seoul

LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

Seoul military says conducts 'counter-fire' after North Korea blows up roads

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement

LBCI
World News
05:30

Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel

LBCI
World News
02:37

Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll

LBCI
World News
02:14

Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-25

Iran suspends all flights until further notice: aviation authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:27

Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:50

Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More