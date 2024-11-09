Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement

World News
2024-11-09 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement

Cycling great Mark Cavendish announced his retirement from the sport on Saturday, writing on social media that his final race will be Sunday's Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

"Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career," wrote the 39-year-old British rider, the record stage winner on the Tour de France with 35, in a post on Instagram.

"Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I've always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me."
AFP

World News

Britain

Cycling

Mark Cavendish

Tour De France

Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-22

Britain warns Russian strikes on Black Sea delay grain supplies to Palestinians, global south

LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-04

Britain charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:30

Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel

LBCI
World News
02:37

Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll

LBCI
World News
02:30

North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military

LBCI
World News
02:14

Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-17

Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from conflict zones in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:27

Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:50

Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:31

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More