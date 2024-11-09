News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement
World News
2024-11-09 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement
Cycling great Mark Cavendish announced his retirement from the sport on Saturday, writing on social media that his final race will be Sunday's Tour de France Singapore Criterium.
"Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career," wrote the 39-year-old British rider, the record stage winner on the Tour de France with 35, in a post on Instagram.
"Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I've always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me."
AFP
World News
Britain
Cycling
Mark Cavendish
Tour De France
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-22
Britain warns Russian strikes on Black Sea delay grain supplies to Palestinians, global south
World News
2024-10-22
Britain warns Russian strikes on Black Sea delay grain supplies to Palestinians, global south
0
World News
2024-10-14
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
World News
2024-10-14
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Britain charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Britain charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Britain operates charter flights from Lebanon to support evacuation of its citizens
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:30
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
World News
05:30
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
0
World News
02:37
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
World News
02:37
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
0
World News
02:30
North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military
World News
02:30
North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military
0
World News
02:14
Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'
World News
02:14
Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio
Middle East News
2024-10-17
Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from conflict zones in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from conflict zones in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
2
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:21
Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
14:21
Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return
5
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
6
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
7
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
8
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More