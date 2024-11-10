News
Israel moves forward on deploying Arrow-3 missile defense system in Germany in 2025
World News
2024-11-10 | 10:40
High views
2
min
Israel moves forward on deploying Arrow-3 missile defense system in Germany in 2025
Israel's Defense Ministry has begun coordinating joint preparations with the German Federal Ministry of Defense for the initial deployment of Israel's Arrow-3 missile interception system on German soil in 2025, it said on Sunday.
The ministry said it has held meetings at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) along with Israel defense firm Elbit Systems and MBDA Deutschland GmbH.
The Arrow system, which includes the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors, was developed in cooperation between Israel and the United States to counter long-range ballistic missile threats, with IAI as the prime contractor.
Israel, with U.S. approval, agreed last year to sell the Arrow-3 system to Germany in a $3.5 billion deal, its biggest defense sale to date.
Germany and its neighbors in Europe are boosting defense spending following Russia's war in Ukraine.
The U.S. is a partner in the Arrow project and Boeing is involved in its production.
Arrow is the upper layer of Israel's missile defenses, together with the Iron Dome, which takes out short-range threats such as mortars and rockets, and mid-range defender David's Sling.
Arrow-2 intercepts ballistic missiles at long range, while the newer Arrow-3 specializes in knocking out missiles before they re-enter the Earth's atmosphere.
Reuters
