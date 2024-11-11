Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'

2024-11-11 | 00:01
0min
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'

President-elect Donald Trump said late Sunday he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar")," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Immigration

Officer

United States

