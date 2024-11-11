Spain PM says 'political debate' over floods to follow recovery

World News
2024-11-11 | 07:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain PM says &#39;political debate&#39; over floods to follow recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain PM says 'political debate' over floods to follow recovery

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the reckoning facing Spain's political class must come after the country recovers from its deadliest floods in decades that triggered widespread anger on Monday.

The government was focused on reconstruction, and "later, we will come to the political debate about what things we must improve in the face of this climate emergency," Sanchez told a news conference.

AFP

World News

Spain

Prime Minister

Floods

Debate

LBCI Next
Trump chooses Stefanik to be UN Ambassador
Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-30

Spain floods death toll climbs to 72, rescuers say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Lebanese Prime Minister meets Iraqi counterpart: Iraq fully supports Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09

Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Trump chooses Stefanik to be UN Ambassador

LBCI
World News
05:54

Kremlin says there was no Putin-Trump call

LBCI
World News
03:22

COP29 must show global climate cooperation 'not down for the count': UN chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Taiwan Justice Ministry investigation: No evidence of Taiwanese companies involvement in Lebanon pager explosions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

At least 27 killed in Bangladesh clashes, government declares curfew

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-28

Saudi Arabia, Iran underscore need to avoid actions that could destabilize region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:36

Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More