Russian MPs pass law banning 'propaganda' of childless lifestyles
World News
2024-11-12 | 06:58
Russian MPs pass law banning 'propaganda' of childless lifestyles
Russian MPs on Tuesday passed in the final third reading controversial legislation banning "propaganda" of remaining childless, the latest measure targeting what Moscow depicts as Western liberal ideas.
MPs voted unanimously in favor of the draft bill, which bans all types of public materials, such as films or media, that somehow promote the "rejection of childbearing." The legislation must now be passed by the upper house of parliament and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.
AFP
World News
Russia
Parliament
Law
Propaganda
Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop
UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 2035
Previous
