NATO 'must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight,' says Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday called on Western countries to ramp up support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, saying Kyiv required more than just being kept "in the fight."



"We must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight. We need to raise the cost for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his enabling and authoritarian friends by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict," Rutte told reporters ahead of talks in Paris with French leader Emmanuel Macron.



AFP