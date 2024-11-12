Europe has 'avoided bearing burden of its own security,' Macron says

World News
2024-11-12 | 08:01
High views
Europe has &#39;avoided bearing burden of its own security,&#39; Macron says
Europe has 'avoided bearing burden of its own security,' Macron says

Europe has for "too long avoided bearing the burden of its own security," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, calling for "European strategic autonomy" to build defense capacity.

Speaking alongside NATO chief Mark Rutte on a visit to Paris, Macron warned that Europe needed to "ramp up" its "long-term effort," as the deployment of North Korean troops to the front line in Russia's invasion of Ukraine marked "a serious escalation" in the conflict.

