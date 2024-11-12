News
Top UN court says can consider Armenia case against Azerbaijan
World News
2024-11-12 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Top UN court says can consider Armenia case against Azerbaijan
The U.N.'s top court on Tuesday said that it could accept a case brought by Armenia against arch-foe Azerbaijan over the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"The Court finds that it has jurisdiction" to consider the case, the court said in a statement.
Armenia in 2021 brought a case against neighbouring Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over alleged violations of an international convention against racial discrimination in the region, which has been fought over for decades.
AFP
World News
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh
International Court of Justice
Learn More