Top UN court says can consider Armenia case against Azerbaijan

The U.N.'s top court on Tuesday said that it could accept a case brought by Armenia against arch-foe Azerbaijan over the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.



"The Court finds that it has jurisdiction" to consider the case, the court said in a statement.



Armenia in 2021 brought a case against neighbouring Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over alleged violations of an international convention against racial discrimination in the region, which has been fought over for decades.



AFP



