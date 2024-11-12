US defense contractor requested to pay $42 mn to Iraqis tortured at Abu Ghraib

World News
2024-11-12 | 13:05
High views
US defense contractor requested to pay $42 mn to Iraqis tortured at Abu Ghraib
0min
US defense contractor requested to pay $42 mn to Iraqis tortured at Abu Ghraib

A federal jury on Tuesday ordered a U.S. defense contractor to pay $42 million in damages to three Iraqi men who were tortured at Abu Ghraib prison, their lawyers said.

Virginia-based CACI Premier Technology was found liable for its role in the torture of the men at the prison in 2003 and 2004, the Center for Constitutional Rights said.

AFP
 

