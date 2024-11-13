Trump says transition will be 'as smooth as you can get'

2024-11-13 | 11:25
Trump says transition will be &#39;as smooth as you can get&#39;
Trump says transition will be 'as smooth as you can get'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump thanked President Joe Biden for pledging a smooth transfer of power as the victorious Republican made a historic return visit to the White House on Wednesday.

"Politics is tough, and in many cases, it's not a very nice world. It is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much," Trump said after the two men shook hands in the Oval Office.

Trump added that the transition would be "smooth as you can get."

AFP

