Trump says transition will be 'as smooth as you can get'
World News
2024-11-13 | 11:25
Trump says transition will be 'as smooth as you can get'
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump thanked President Joe Biden for pledging a smooth transfer of power as the victorious Republican made a historic return visit to the White House on Wednesday.
"Politics is tough, and in many cases, it's not a very nice world. It is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much," Trump said after the two men shook hands in the Oval Office.
Trump added that the transition would be "smooth as you can get."
AFP
World News
U.S.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Washington
World News
16:13
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
World News
16:13
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
0
Lebanon News
02:43
US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'
Lebanon News
02:43
US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'
0
World News
2024-11-11
Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post
World News
2024-11-11
Trump in phone call advised Putin not to escalate in Ukraine: Washington Post
0
World News
2024-11-08
US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Department says
World News
2024-11-08
US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Department says
World News
16:13
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
World News
16:13
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
0
World News
15:57
President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief
World News
15:57
President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief
0
World News
14:44
Biden stressed importance to Trump of 'standing' with Ukraine: White House says
World News
14:44
Biden stressed importance to Trump of 'standing' with Ukraine: White House says
0
World News
14:32
Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say
World News
14:32
Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah says intercepted Israeli drone over Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah says intercepted Israeli drone over Nabatieh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Riyaq kills five, including children
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Riyaq kills five, including children
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17
Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict
0
Lebanon News
03:03
Netanyahu tells Biden Administration he aims to end Lebanon war within weeks
Lebanon News
03:03
Netanyahu tells Biden Administration he aims to end Lebanon war within weeks
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
1
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:49
Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:49
Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs: Spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
12:47
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:47
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
14:01
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
14:01
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
7
Lebanon News
03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
08:04
Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
08:04
Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera
