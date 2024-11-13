Biden stressed importance to Trump of 'standing' with Ukraine: White House says

2024-11-13 | 14:44
Biden stressed importance to Trump of &#39;standing&#39; with Ukraine: White House says
Biden stressed importance to Trump of 'standing' with Ukraine: White House says

President Joe Biden stressed to incoming leader Donald Trump at a meeting Wednesday that it was crucial to continue U.S. support for Ukraine against Russia, the White House said.

"President Biden reinforced his view that the United States standing with Ukraine on an ongoing basis is in our national security interest," Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing.

AFP
 

