News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden stressed importance to Trump of 'standing' with Ukraine: White House says
World News
2024-11-13 | 14:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden stressed importance to Trump of 'standing' with Ukraine: White House says
President Joe Biden stressed to incoming leader Donald Trump at a meeting Wednesday that it was crucial to continue U.S. support for Ukraine against Russia, the White House said.
"President Biden reinforced his view that the United States standing with Ukraine on an ongoing basis is in our national security interest," Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing.
AFP
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Russia
White House
Next
Netanyahu tells Biden Administration he aims to end Lebanon war within weeks
US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:42
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source
World News
05:42
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source
0
World News
2024-11-11
Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor
World News
2024-11-11
Russian strike 'damaged' dam at East Ukraine reservoir: Governor
0
World News
2024-11-11
Air alerts in most of Ukraine as Russian bombers take off
World News
2024-11-11
Air alerts in most of Ukraine as Russian bombers take off
0
World News
2024-11-10
Russia fired record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says
World News
2024-11-10
Russia fired record 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:13
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
World News
16:13
Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general
0
World News
15:57
President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief
World News
15:57
President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief
0
World News
14:32
Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say
World News
14:32
Republicans retain control of House of Representatives: US networks say
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-02
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
Lebanon News
2024-09-02
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Israeli army says two soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Spain and Lebanon urge immediate ceasefire, implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Spain and Lebanon urge immediate ceasefire, implementation of UN Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
15:32
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
15:32
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:49
Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:49
Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
12:47
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:47
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
14:01
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
14:01
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
5
Lebanon News
03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
08:04
Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
08:04
Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera
7
Lebanon News
02:55
Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:55
Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More