Police detain pro-Palestinian protesters defying Amsterdam ban

Police detained pro-Palestinian protesters rallying in central Amsterdam on Wednesday in defiance of a ban imposed after violence stemming from a football match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.



Dozens of demonstrators, some with Palestinian flags, chanted, "Amsterdam is saying no to genocide" and "Free Palestine."



Police in riot gear encircled the group, and they were detained and put on buses.



Police with expanded stop-and-search powers in the Dutch capital have detained or removed hundreds of demonstrators since last week's clashes under emergency measures imposed until Thursday.



"We say: Free Palestine. Stop killing innocent people. Stop killing the children," said demonstrator Max van den Berg, 32, calling on the Netherlands to halt its support for Israel.



