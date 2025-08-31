News
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia: Zelensky
World News
31-08-2025 | 07:30
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia: Zelensky
Ukraine plans new strikes deep into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, after weeks of intensified attacks on Russian energy assets.
"We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine’s defense. The forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned," Zelensky said on X after meeting Ukraine's top general, Oleksandr Syrsky.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Strikes
Russia
Zelensky
