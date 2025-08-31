Russia downed 112 Ukrainian drones in past 24 hours: Interfax

31-08-2025 | 06:11
Russia downed 112 Ukrainian drones in past 24 hours: Interfax
Russia downed 112 Ukrainian drones in past 24 hours: Interfax

Russia has downed 112 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours and hit port infrastructure in Ukraine used for military purposes, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying on Sunday.


Reuters
 

