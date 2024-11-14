Russia says seized another village in east Ukraine

World News
2024-11-14 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says seized another village in east Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says seized another village in east Ukraine

Russia said Thursday it captured another village in east Ukraine, closing in on the town of Kurakhove after months of steady advances.

The Russian defense ministry said troops had taken the village of Voznesenka, north of Kurakhove -- a town with a population of around 20,000 before Moscow launched its 2022 offensive.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Village

War

LBCI Next
UN nuclear chief says achieving 'results' with Iran vital to avoid 'war'
International Energy Agency predicts oil supply surplus in 2025
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-11-04

EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

Russia captures three more east Ukraine villages

LBCI
World News
2024-10-24

US: Evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia, possibly for Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:18

Greece in talks with Israel to develop 2 billion euro 'Iron Dome'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

LBCI
World News
05:52

Kremlin says Putin and Saudi Crown Prince discussed war in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:06

'Our doors are still open': Azerbaijan COP29 negotiator after France spat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee, some intercepted: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

Explosion heard in southern Homs in Syria, investigation underway, SANA reports

LBCI
World News
2024-11-12

Yemen’s Houthis say they launched attacks against US naval vessels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More