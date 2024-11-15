Fire in Spanish retirement home kills at least 10: emergency services

2024-11-15 | 03:01
Fire in Spanish retirement home kills at least 10: emergency services
Fire in Spanish retirement home kills at least 10: emergency services

An overnight fire in a retirement home in the town of Villafranca de Ebro in northeastern Spain killed at least 10 people, the local emergency service said on Friday.

The emergency services in the region of Aragon did not provide further details in its post on X, but Spanish media said there were 82 people inside the home when the blaze broke out at around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) due to unknown causes.

Villafranca de Ebro

Spain

Aragon

